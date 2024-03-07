Police to provide update on double homicide in Bowmanville that left pregnant woman, husband dead

More details will be released Friday on a deadly double shooting last year at a home in Bowmanville that claimed the life of a man and his pregnant wife, Durham Regional Police say.

Police previously said that they were called to a home on Crombie Street on the afternoon of Feb. 4, 2023, to conduct a wellness check on the occupants.

Officers arrived to find Aram Kamel, 28, and his wife, 26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy, suffering from gunshot wounds and they were subsequently pronounced dead.

At the time of the murders, police did not release any details about possible suspects but said they believed it to be an “isolated incident.”

Police also confirmed that Alzubaidy was pregnant when she was shot and killed.

Det.-Sgt. Brad Corner, of the Durham Regional Police Service’s Major Crime Unit, is expected to provide more information about the homicide investigation at a news conference on Friday morning.

The update will be held at the police service’s East Division at 10 a.m.