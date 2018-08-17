

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives will be providing an update this morning on the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in Jamestown late Wednesday night.

Toronto police say a man was walking to Pizza Pizza with his girlfriend in a plaza near John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove Road at 11:30 p.m. when a car pulled up.

A suspect reportedly exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots before driving away.

The victim, who was struck by multiple bullets, was rushed to hospital for treatment but died a short time later.

Police have not released any information on suspects or provided a description of the vehicle involved in the deadly shooting.

Investigators told CP24 Thursday that they believe there were multiple male occupants inside the suspect vehicle.

It is not yet known if the victim and shooter knew one another.

Supt. Ron Taverner and Det. Jeff Taveres will be providing an update on the case at 10 a.m.