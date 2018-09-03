

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police will be providing an update on the city’s 73rd homicide Monday afternoon.

A man was killed Sunday after a daylight shooting at a downtown Toronto park sent residents running from the area.

The shooting occurred around 6:15 p.m. near a set of baseball diamonds in Coronation Park by Lake Shore and Fort York boulevards.

Officers said they found a man suffering from serious injuries when they arrived at the scene. Paramedics later confirmed the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say four suspects were seen fleeing the area. One of them was wearing a grey Nike hoodie with a black stripe on the chest at the time of the incident.

No other suspect descriptions have been released.

Det. Amanda Thorton is expected to provide an update on the homicide investigation at 2 p.m.