

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police will be providing another update this morning on the investigation into accused serial killer Bruce McArthur.

McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, and Abdulbasir Faizi.

According to investigators, the men, who all had ties to Toronto’s LGBTQ2S neighbourhood, were murdered between 2010 and 2017.

Last month, investigators took the rare step of releasing an edited photo of an unidentified deceased man who police believe is one of McArthur’s victims.

On Friday, police confirmed that they had identified the man in the photo but investigators have not released the name of the man or provided any details about his death.

Lead investigator Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga will be on hand at today’s update, which gets underway at Toronto police headquarters at 10:30 a.m.