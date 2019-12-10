TORONTO -- Peel Regional Police will be providing an update into a fatal shooting outside a Mississauga condo in October.

Stouffville resident Mario Ibrahim was found by officers on Oct. 22 in the driver’s side of a vehicle on Webb Drive, between Confederation Street and Duke of York Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said at the time that he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, a suspect walked up to Ibrahim while he was inside the car and fired several shots before fleeing the area on foot.

WATCH LIVE today at 10am for updates on a recent Mississauga homicide investigation. pic.twitter.com/JhMDy8jaM4 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 10, 2019

In a news release issued Monday, police said they will be providing an update on arrests made in the case on Tuesday. Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah and Insp. Marty Ottaway are scheduled to speak at police headquarters around 10 a.m.