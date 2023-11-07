Police to provide details on investigation into armed robberies, carjackings in Peel Region

Peel Regional Police will be providing an update this morning on an ongoing investigation into multiple armed robberies and carjackings.

In a news release, police said the “intensive and multifaceted” investigation, dubbed Project Sterling, involves officers from the central robbery bureau and has resulted in multiple arrests and charges as well as the recovery of stolen vehicles and seizure of firearms.

Details of the probe will be released at a news conference in Brampton at 10 a.m.

Nick Milinovich, the deputy chief of investigative and emergency support services command, will be on hand for the event, along with Det.-Const. Tara Farrow, of the central robbery bureau, and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.