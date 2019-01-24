

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Six months after a fire tore through a Dundas, Ont. home, killing a couple sleeping inside, Hamilton police will provide an update on their investigation.

Carla Rutherford, 64, and her husband, 63-year-old Alan were inside their Greening Court home on the morning July 9 when a fire broke out in their bedroom.

Alan was able to escape the home and knock on a neighbour’s door for help, but died later that day. Carla died of her injuries on the way to hospital.

Police described their injuries as “horrific.”

The fire was initially considered to be suspicious, but police later uncovered evidence that led them to believe that the couple was murdered. The investigation has since been classified as a double homicide.

Detectives have said they believe the Rutherfords were targeted, though a motive for the act is unclear.

Both victims were retired, but previously worked for Hamilton Health Sciences, where they met.

Hamilton police will offer more information on the case at a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m.