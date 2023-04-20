Police to make announcement about theft at Toronto Pearson Airport

Police are set to make an announcement about a theft at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The press conference comes after media reports surfaced Thursday about a possible massive gold heist at the airport earlier this week.

An RCMP spokesperson told CTV News Toronto they could only confirm Peel Regional Police is handling the investigation.

"We are not confirming the heist," the spokesperson said. "We are confirming Peel Police is investigating the validity of the heist."

Peel police have so far declined to comment on the situation or confirm if a heist occurred.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the police press conference, which is taking place near the airport, live at 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information to come.