Police to announce reward in Toronto homicide investigation
Toronto police are set to announce a reward in a homicide investigation Tuesday morning.
In a news release, police said the news conference will be hosted by the force’s Homicide and Missing Persons Unit Det. Jeff Allington, as well as representatives from the Bolo (Be On The Lookout) Program and Crime Stoppers.
Information about the homicide investigation in question, and the amount of the related reward, have not yet been released by police.
The Bolo Program, which leans on social media, technology, and innovative engagement to solve cases, regularly updates its 25 most wanted fugitives list in an effort to locate them.
CTV News Toronto will stream the announcement live at 10:30 a.m.
