

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police will hold a press conference this morning to announce the results of a ‘months-long’ joint-forces investigation into drugs and firearms dubbed ‘Project Switch.’

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street.

According to police, the investigation was led by the Asian Organized Crime Task Force and the Drug Squad.

Police say that Insp. Steve Watts will be announcing charges as a result of the investigation and will also be showing off seized firearms and drugs.

Police have not released any information about the number of arrests or the amount of property seized in advance of the press conference.

More to come…