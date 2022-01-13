Peel police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in Mississauga last month that left a 35-year-old Markham man dead.

It happened on Dec. 17 at approximately 9:15 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Dixie Road.

Police said that the victim, Suresh Tharmakulasingam, was crossing the intersection after buying a coffee at a nearby restaurant. CTV News Toronto has learned that Tharmakulasingam had immigrated to Canada in 2010 and was working as a truck driver at the time.

Tharmakulasingam was making his way to his tractor trailer, which he parked at a gas station in the area, when he was struck by a 2008-2012 Ford Escape SUV.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, which they believe to be black in colour, left the scene without stopping or rendering any “assistance to the victim.”

Tharmakulasingam was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead in hospital on Christmas Eve.

Tharmakulasingam's family tells CTV News Toronto that he had just married his wife in Sri Lanka last October.

An image of a vehicle similar to the suspect’s has been released by police in an effort to identify the driver. Investigators believe the vehicle sustained front-end damage as a result of the collision.

The suspect is encouraged to consult with a lawyer and turn themselves into police, investigators said in a news release issued Thursday.

Anyone with information, surveillance video, or dashcam video related to the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.