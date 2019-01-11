

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have set up a command post near a park in Etobicoke as they search for a 74-year-old man from Brampton who was reported missing on Thursday.

Alber Marbena was last seen at his residence near Saintsbury Crescent and Egypt Drive in Brampton on the morning of Jan.10.

According to Toronto police, he was spotted that night at around 9:30 p.m. in Etobicoke, near the area of Humberline Drive and Finch Avenue West. Police say he was wearing a black leather jacket, black pants, a black hat and red and white Converse shoes.

Marbena has been described by police as being five-foot-seven, with a medium build and balding. He has a white mustache, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Toronto police said on social media that “specialized resources” are being used in the search.

“This is now a level 3 search,” police said on Twitter. “We will also be deploying a grey drone aircraft in the search.”

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, Toronto police said that Marbena is familiar with Toronto’s transit system and that officers are concerned for his safety.

An extreme cold weather alert was issued for the City of Toronto on Thursday, with the temperatures feeling like -23 with the wind chill overnight.