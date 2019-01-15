

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police seized loaded magazines for a handgun and an AK-47 assault rifle in the bedroom of the man who went on a shooting rampage along the Danforth last summer, killing two young women and wounding 13 others, newly unsealed court documents show.

In the minutes after police came across the lifeless body of Faisal Hussain on the Danforth on the night of July 22, a police officer and a trained dog entered his family’s Thorncliffe Park home and conducted a warrantless search, worried that his room may contain explosives or other threats to life, according to the documents.

Inside his room, a newly-unsealed portion of an Information to Obtain (ITO) applicationindicates, the dog found a drawer under Hussain’s bed containing two fully loaded 9mm handgun magazines, two loaded 7.62mm magazines for an AK-47 assault rifle, and various quantities of shotgun and other ammunition.

The officer also found two drum-style extended capacity magazines that “appeared full of ammunition,” police wrote in the ITO.

The documents indicate thatthe officer also located three other extended capacity magazines, along with loose 7.62mm and .357 ammunition.

Possession of most magazines that contain more than 10 rounds of ammunition is a criminal offence on its own in Canada.

According to the ITO, theofficer and dog then exited the home to seek a warrant to continue the search of the home.

The shooting along Danforth Avenue left 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis dead.

Hussain died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief exchange of gunfire with police officers arriving at the scene.

Hussain had numerous conspiracy theory documentary DVDs

According to the ITO,police also located a number of conspiracy theory documentaries in Hussain’s room. The documents say policeseized DVDssuch as“Loose Change,” “Painful Deception,”“9/11 In Plane Site,” and “The Road to Tyranny,” which all claim the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks were perpetrated by the U.S. government.

The documents indicate that policealso found several documentaries dealing with the Iraq War, titled Iraq for Sale and Weapons of Mass Deception.