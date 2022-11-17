Police seize nearly $60M worth of drugs from suspected Toronto stash houses in single-day bust
Toronto police have seized more than 600 kilograms of narcotics, setting a new record for the largest single-day bust in the force’s history.
The drugs were seized during the execution of search warrants at two suspected stash houses on Oct. 5.
Police say that the “staggering” haul, which is made up of 520 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 151 kilograms of cocaine, would likely have a street value of approximately $58 million.
“I cannot understate the significance of a seizure of this size or the social cost these drugs would have inflicted on our communities,” Supt. Mandeep Man told reporters during a news conference. “The drugs that were seized in the stash houses were destined for our neighborhoods. Intercepting the flow of these drugs has prevented possible overdoses, which we all know is an epidemic facing our communities as we speak.”
Man said that police have identified three people in connection with the trafficking of the drugs and “anticipate arrests coming soon.”
He said that the seizure, which followed a four-week long investigation, represents the largest single-day bust in Toronto police history. It easily eclipses the previous record haul of 286 kilograms of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine which was carried out in April.
Those drugs had an estimated street value of about $28 million.
“This particular seizure is diverting millions of dollars in drug profits from organized criminals and no doubt is having a positive impact on the safety and well being of our communities,” Man said of the latest bust. “I want to again thank the dedicated members of our Toronto drug squad and our Asian Organized Crime Task Force. What you see here today is a result of their tireless work and their commitment to community safety.”
Man said that police believe that the narcotics were imported over the U.S. border and were slated for distribution locally.
He said that police have been in contact with legal council for the three suspects and intend to lay trafficking-related charges.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Despite spread of multiple viruses, children in hospitals, provinces and territories stop short of issuing mask mandates
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
WATCH LIVE | Deputy minister of finance says protests came at 'delicate time' for Canada's economy
The top civil servant at the federal Finance Department says Canada's economy was already facing uncertainty when protests against COVID-19 restrictions blockaded borders and occupied downtown Ottawa last winter.
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
3 get life sentences for 2014 downing of MH17 jet over Ukraine
A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
Canadian commander says NATO battle group in Latvia could beat back Russian attack
The Canadian officer commanding a NATO battle group in Latvia says Russian forces would be routed if they dared launch an attack against Canadian troops and their allies stationed in the Baltic country on Russia's western border.
Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government
The RCMP say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise. Police say Gerald Nicolas will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
Lecce hopeful talks will resume with CUPE Thursday as strike by Ontario education workers looms
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
Montreal
-
Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government
The RCMP say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise. Police say Gerald Nicolas will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The measure is not obligatory and the recommendation does not extend to schools and daycares.
-
'We have truly lost a beautiful soul': Quebec woman, 22, who sought experimental treatment dies of cancer
Less than two weeks after being airlifted home to Montreal from a cancer treatment centre in Texas, 22-year-old Maria Muscari died Wednesday morning.
London
-
Disturbing increase In road deaths due to impaired driving
On Thursday, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region started the annual Festive R.I.D.E campaign.
-
Tom refuses roadside medical support in battle for permanent shelter
London police have attended the encampment of Tom, the homeless double amputee CTV News introduced you to earlier this week. Tom has been resting just off the property of the Victoria Campus of London Health Sciences Centre for a week.
-
Investigation underway after woman struck by OPP cruiser: SIU
The provinces Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a woman was struck in Corunna by a police vehicle being operated by an OPP officer.
Kitchener
-
St. Mary's Hospital cancels some elective surgeries, limits ER visitors
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener says it is canceling some elective surgeries this week, due in part to a high number of admissions to the emergency department.
-
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
30-year-old Dylon Moreira has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
-
Police say firearm brandished during fight involving 20 youths in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fight they say involved around 20 youths.
Northern Ontario
-
Up to 60 cm of snowfall to blanket parts of central Ontario
A significant snow event with 30 to 60 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to blanket central Ontario by Sunday.
-
Ontario Health Minister defends handling of health-care as hospitals overwhelmed with sick kids
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones defended her government’s handling of the health-care system Thursday as hospitals around the province reported being overwhelmed by a wave of sick kids.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ont. auditor general releases full report on Laurentian University
As Laurentian University in Sudbury creeps closer to emerging from insolvency, the Ontario auditor released her full report Thursday on what led to the unprecedented move by a publicly-funded Canadian institution.
Ottawa
-
Lecce hopeful talks will resume with CUPE Thursday as strike by Ontario education workers looms
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
-
Dog found abandoned in crate in Ottawa forest
Ottawa Bylaw Services says it received a report last Friday from a resident who found a dog abandoned crate in Pinhey Forest, in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Woodroffe Avenue.
-
Day one for Ottawa's new top cop
Eric Stubbs becomes chief of the Ottawa Police Service nearly four weeks after the Ottawa Police Services Board appointed him on Oct. 21
Windsor
-
Windsor-Detroit tunnel bus service resumes Nov. 27, but not for special events
Transit Windsor’s tunnel bus service to and from Detroit is returning this month, but with limited service.
-
Firefighters battle apartment blaze in Wallaceburg
Crews responded to an apartment fire in Wallaceburg on Thursday.
-
Flying wheel crashes into car on busy Ontario highway
New video released by police shows the terrifying moment a wheel went flying into an oncoming car driving on a busy Ontario highway earlier this month.
Barrie
-
Up to 60 cm of snowfall to blanket parts of central Ontario
A significant snow event with 30 to 60 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to blanket central Ontario by Sunday.
-
Group of 6 from Simcoe County celebrate lottery win
A group of six people from Simcoe County are celebrating winning $100,000 with Lotto Max.
-
OPP kick off provincial festive RIDE campaign
During the seven-week Ontario Provincial Police campaign, alcohol/drug-impaired drivers will see police using a sophisticated set of tools to detect, charge, and immediately remove dangerous drivers from the road.
Atlantic
-
N.S. Highway 102 near Fall River reopens after three-vehicle collision
A section of Highway 102 near Fall River, N.S., was closed for several hours after a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning.
-
'I can't stop crying': Cape Breton woman whose brother died following ER visit wants answers
Valerie Bobbett is demanding answers after her brother died following a visit to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s emergency department in Sydney, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia NDP calling for free high-dose flu shots for seniors
Nova Scotia's NDP is calling for the province to make a high-dose influenza vaccine free for residents over the age of 65, amid a spike in flu and respiratory illness.
Calgary
-
More than half of Calgarians feel less safe now than in 2019: poll
A majority of Calgarians say they feel less safe now than they did in 2019, according to a recent poll conducted by ThinkHQ Public Affairs.
-
Uber launches new safety feature for riders and drivers in Calgary
Uber is doing more to improve safety for drivers and riders that use its service and Calgary is the first Canadian city to pilot the company's new feature.
-
'Devastated my life': Calgary widow encourages sober driving over the holidays
Calgarian Susan White lost her husband to an impaired driver three years ago, and says she has been struggling ever since.
Winnipeg
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Multiple crashes reported on Perimeter Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says officers are responding to multiple collisions on the Perimeter Highway.
-
Family questions response to 911 call made by Winnipeg man who later died by suicide
A Winnipeg man who died by suicide earlier this month called 911 hours earlier, leaving his family questioning whether the system is equipped to triage calls from people in a mental health crisis to connect them with the appropriate care.
-
Retired Winnipeg high school football coach excited to see three former players in Grey Cup
This year's Grey Cup will feature three former Winnipeg high school football players and their old coach will get to see them all play.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Indigenous leaders thank John Horgan for leadership on premier's last full day
An organization of British Columbia Indigenous leaders is thanking the outgoing premier for his work on passing legislation affirming Indigenous rights and is calling on John Horgan's successor to continue efforts toward reconciliation.
-
B.C. regulator alleges cryptocurrency exchange is breaking provincial law
A B.C. regulator is taking on a cryptocurrency exchange that it says is not complying with provincial financial laws.
-
New faces join Mayors' Council for 1st meeting since civic elections in B.C.
The Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation is meeting Thursday for the first time since the civic elections.
Edmonton
-
This teen was cut by a hockey skate just like Evander Kane. Now he advocates for more protective gear in the game
A Leduc, Alta., hockey player now wears a cut-resistant wrist guard after sustaining a similar injury as Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, and advocates for more players doing the same.
-
Uber launches new safety feature for riders and drivers in Calgary
Uber is doing more to improve safety for drivers and riders that use its service and Calgary is the first Canadian city to pilot the company's new feature.
-
Smith moving ahead with promised AHS overhaul based on directions to health minister
Premier Danielle Smith has outlined her expectations for health care in Alberta in a mandate letter to the health minister.