

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A “months-long” investigation into an organized crime ring culminated in the seizure of more than $5 million in illicit drugs and 25 firearms – all of which police say were legally purchased.

The two-prong case, dubbed Project Switch, was helmed by Toronto police’s Asian Organized Crime Task Force and involved a sweeping collection of law enforcement including the RCMP, OPP and CBSA.

During a press conference on Thursday, police displayed some of the nine handguns, 16 rifles and two crossbows seized on one table and bags of cocaine, heroin and MDMA on another.

A total of six people were arrested as a result of multiple search warrants executed across the GTA in two phases, on June 25 and July 17 respectively.

The first seizure was predominately drugs, Insp. Steve Watts said, while the second centered on firearms.

Watts would not disclose what sparked the investigation back in February.

He said alleged criminal organization, though unnamed, was an organized “mid to high level” group.

Watts said the suspects used tractor-trailers and vehicles fitted with “customized” compartments called “traps,” which help conceal large amounts of drugs when crossing U.S. borders.

Investigators seized $4.1 million worth of cocaine, $1.3 million worth of heroin and $20,000 worth of MDMA or ecstasy.

Along with guns and drugs, Watts said officers seized nearly $300,000 in cash, nine vehicles and a property valued at more than $1.3 million.

He said all the weapons seized were legally owned by one suspect alone. He would not say where the guns were purchased.

“At least one of the firearms was found in very close proximity to a large quantity of controlled substances, being heroin and cocaine, so I will leave it to you to utilize your common sense,” he said. “When you have a 12-gauge shotgun on top of controlled substances, hypothetically, is the purpose to go duck hunting? Or is it to protect the product?”

Four suspects, identified as 25-year-old Lorenzo Lam, 35-year-old David Littledale, 31-year-old Trung Duc Pham and 33-year-old Quynh Vu were arrested and charged on June 25.

On July 17, police arrested 34-year-old Duc Hoang and 33-year-old Myleene Kavalak and charged them each with more than 20 drugs and firearms related offences.

Police say a seventh suspect is still outstanding.

Joevannie Peart, 34, is wanted in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.