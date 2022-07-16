Police seeking to identify person of interest after elderly woman assaulted in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police are asking for the public to help identify a person of interest after an elderly woman was assaulted in Markham last week.

On July 8, police responded to reports of an assault in the area of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East, at around 2:15 p.m.

Police say a 74-year-old woman had been walking from a nearby mall to a bus stop when a male emerged out of a pathway on the west side of Steeles Avenue.

The suspect allegedly ran at the woman and pulled her hair, causing her to fall to the ground, police say.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police have released surveillance video of the incident and are asking the public to help identify the person of interest in the video.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.