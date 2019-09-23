

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police have released surveillance video of a shooting in Vaughan in hopes of identifying the suspects they believe to be involved.

The incident happened on Sept. 22 just before 3 a.m. outside of a residence on Petticoat Road, near Major Mackenzie Drive West and McNaughton Road East.

York Regional Police said that officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired and located more than 20 shell casings when they arrived on scene, but were unable to locate any suspects or victims.

Investigators were then directed to a hospital where two men, a 24-year-old and a 22-year old, were receiving treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police have learned that the shooting happened at a party that was taking place at a short-term rental property. Multiple gunshots were fired in front of the residence and in the backyard, police said.

On Monday, investigators released three surveillance videos in connection with the incident.

The first shows what appears to be a white four-door vehicle travelling on Petticoat Road with shots being fired from inside the moving vehicle. Gunshots can also be heard coming from the rear of the residence on Petticoat Road.



This photo appears to show a white vehicle travelling on Petticoat Road while gunshots are fired from inside. (York Regional Police)

The second video shows two people who appear to be armed with handguns approaching the back of the house from Lealinds Road. In the third video, the white four-door vehicle and a black four-door sedan are then seen travelling on Lealinds Road.



This photo appears to show two suspects, both armed with handguns, approaching a residence in Vaughan. (York Regional Police)



Two seperate vehicles are seen leaving the crime scene in this surveillance footage released by police. (York Regional Police)

In a press release, York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said, "These shooting incidents are very concerning and unfortunately a GTA-wide problem."

"Gun crime has no borders and we must all work together to combat it."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call police or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.