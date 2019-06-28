

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who jumped on several cars as they attempted to navigate past a large crowd that had gathered at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue to celebrate the Raptors first ever championship earlier this month.

Police say that a large crowd gathered in the busy intersection following the Raptors win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 14.

They say that the suspect jumped on several cars as they drove through the area, causing “significant” damage to all of them.

He is described as 25 to 35 years old with a medium build, brown hair and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a white baseball hat and bright yellow running shoes.

Police say that they are urging the suspect to consult a lawyer and arrange his surrender.

The release of his image comes as police continue to search for a group of five other suspects who smashed a cruiser in the York Street and Bremnner Boulevard area following the Raptors Game 6 victory.

Images of those men have also been released.