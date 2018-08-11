Police seeking 29-year-old man in connection with Scarborough hit-and-run
Marc Laurin, 29, is shown in this handout photo. Laurin is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Friday night. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 8:44AM EDT
Police have identified the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough on Friday night.
Police say that a 71-year-old man was riding a motorcycle westbound on Brimorton Drive at around 9 p.m. when he was struck by a black Dodge Challenger that was headed northbound on Bellamy Road.
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the Dodge Challenger, meanwhile, fled the scene on foot.
In a news release issued on Saturday morning, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Toronto resident Marc Laurin.
They say that he is wanted for being unlawfully at large, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failure to stop after a collision.
Police say that Laurin is believed to be “violent and dangerous.”
He is described as about five-foot-ten, 160 lbs. with a medium build, short black hair and an unshaven face. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and a dark blazer.