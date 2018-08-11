

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough on Friday night.

Police say that a 71-year-old man was riding a motorcycle westbound on Brimorton Drive at around 9 p.m. when he was struck by a black Dodge Challenger that was headed northbound on Bellamy Road.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger, meanwhile, fled the scene on foot.

In a news release issued on Saturday morning, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Toronto resident Marc Laurin.

They say that he is wanted for being unlawfully at large, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failure to stop after a collision.

Police say that Laurin is believed to be “violent and dangerous.”

He is described as about five-foot-ten, 160 lbs. with a medium build, short black hair and an unshaven face. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and a dark blazer.