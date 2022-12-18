Police seek witnesses after man shot overnight in Richmond Hill

Police in York Region are continuing to investigate an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Lillooet Crescent, which is west of Yonge Street and north of 16th Avenue.

York Regional Police (YRP) said when officers arrived at the scene they found an adult male who had been shot. His injuries are considered minor, they said.

Three suspects, who they believe were armed with handguns, fled in a vehicle, said police.

Descriptions for the wanted persons have yet to be released.

At this time, YRP said they’re still going through evidence and are asking anyone with information, including anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone with video footageto contact them at 1-866-876-5423, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://www.1800222tips.com/.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar.