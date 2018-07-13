

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside a pub in Brampton late Thursday night.

It happened at around 11:05 p.m. in front of the Slumdog Bar and Grill, which is located in a plaza on Brisdale Drive in the vicinity of Bovaird Drive.

Peel Regional Police say that the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

No arrests have been made at this point and no suspect descriptions have been released.

“It is still very early in the investigation,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 on Friday morning. “Right now our officers are canvassing businesses and residences that may be in the area just to see if they heard anything or may have surveillance footage.”

Mooken said that forensics officers are currently scouring the scene for evidence as part of the investigation.

He said that there were a number of people at the pub at the time and investigators hope to speak to those parties in the hopes that they may have seen something.

“I don’t have the exact number of people on the premises at the time, however we are asking anyone who may have been here during or shortly before the incident to contact investigators,” he said.

On Friday morning, evidence markers were visible outside the pub. Three surveillance cameras could also be seen near the entrance to the pub, though it is not immediately clear whether they may have captured the homicide itself.