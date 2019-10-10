Police say they are looking for witnesses after an 81-year-old man died following a collision in Richmond Hill Wednesday afternoon.

York Regional Police said they were called shortly after 1 p.m. to the area of Centre Street East west of Bayview Avenue for a report of a single-vehicle collision.

Officers said they found the man inside a pick-up truck with serious injuries. He succumbed to his injuries after he was transported to hospital, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate, and are asking witnesses to come forward if they have information or footage of the crash.