

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are trying to identify a vehicle they believe to be involved in the fatal shooting of a young Etobicoke man earlier this year.

Shaquille Wallace was shot multiple times in a laneway on Waterton Road, near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue, on the evening of January 9.

The 22-year-old was found lying wounded on the ground and rushed to hospital but did not survive.

On Monday, more than three months after Wallace’s death, police released an image taken from a security camera of a vehicle believed to be associated to his murder.

Up until this point, investigators did not have any information about possible suspects.

The vehicle is described as a Mercedes C230, C240 or C320 made between 2001 and 2007 that is black, green or blue in colour.

Previously, police said they believe at least six shots were fired in the laneway. An autopsy was conducted on January 10.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto after his death, Wallace’s mother said the violent nature of his murder has “puzzled” their family.

She described her son as “quiet” and “well-respected.”

“He’s a caring person, very caring, very quiet,” she said. “He’s not that person that hung around, he never hung around.”

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle in the photo or has any information about the case is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.