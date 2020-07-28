TORONTO -- Hamilton police say the slaying of a 20-year-old man over the weekend was likely motivated by road rage.

Police say Brock Beck was found early Sunday morning with injuries from what police describe as a stabbing attack, shortly after he had attended a gathering with about seven other people.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead later that day.

Investigators now say Beck and a 16-year-old youth were confronted by at least two strangers some time after leaving the gathering.

They allege there was a confrontation between Beck's vehicle and a white sedan believed to be driven by the suspects shortly before the fatal attack.

Police say they're looking for at least two suspects, but say more people may be involved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.