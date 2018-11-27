

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Detectives have released surveillance camera video of a vehicle believed to be involved in a Sunday night shooting in Ajax.

Shots were fired outside a home on Hibbard Drive, near Harwood Avenue, at around 9 p.m.

Durham Regional Police arrived at the residential neighbourhood to find a 39-year-old man inside an SUV, suffering from gunshot wounds.

At the time, police suggested that the shooting was possibly a case of mistaken identity.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Witnesses told investigators they spotted a dark-coloured vehicle speeding down the street shortly after the gunfire.

On Tuesday, investigators released video clips of that vehicle, seemingly taken from home surveillance cameras in the area.

The vehicle has been described as a mid-sized SUV of a dark colour.

A description of a possible suspect or suspects has not been provided.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the incident is being asked to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.