

Joan Bryden , The Canadian Press





Police have released a limited description of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Mississauga on Thursday night.

The vehicle is described as a small white compact car with damage to its front windshield.

Police allege that the vehicle was travelling southbound on Mavis Road at around 8:40 p.m. when it struck a 61-year-old woman who was crossing the road at Knotty Pine Grove.

The vehicle fled the area following the collision.

The 61-year-old woman, meanwhile, sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

In a news release issued early Friday morning, police said that they are “appealing to the conscience of the driver to turn him or herself in.

Police also urged area residents to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, which they said was observed fleeing the scene by witnesses.

"Investigators are appealing to the public to be alert for a small white vehicle in their neighbourhood with fresh windshield damage," the release said.