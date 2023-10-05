Police seek public's help as search steps up for missing Toronto senior

Toronto police are appealing to the public for any information pertaining to the whereabouts of an elderly woman, who disappeared from the city’s midtown area several days ago.

Tulip, who is 76, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 26 at around 5:30 p.m., near her home in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Duplex Avenue. Police said she was last spotted in the vicinity of a TTC bus loop.

Described as a Black female, five-foot-six to five-foot-seven with a thin build, short grey hair, missing top front teeth, and a mole on her forehead, Tulip was last seen wearing a long black jacket, black pants, black "Nautica" running shoes, and a cream-coloured hat, and carrying a black purse.

Police are concerned for her safety.

On Thursday, Toronto Police Service announced that they’ve upped their search to the highest level in an effort to locate the missing senior.

Speaking to the media from a command post near the Eglinton Subway Station at Duplex Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, Insp. Chris McCann said that she lives on her own in that area and has gone missing before.

“She is pretty much on her own so she is capable of taking public transit,” he said, adding at this time police have no sense of how far away Tulip might have gone.

“Right now we’re doing a search in the immediate area, expanding that search but a far as how far she may have gone, we don’t know.”

McCann said that Tulip was wearing a long coat and may have removed it as the weather has been warm over the last few days. He urged people in the area contact them if they see that garment.

He also asked area residents to check their backyards, sheds, and garages for any sign of this missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.