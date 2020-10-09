TORONTO -- Police have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect wanted after he was seen throwing a man in his 80s off a TTC bus in Toronto west end last month.

Investigators say that on Sept. 17 at 12:06 p.m., a man in his 80s was assaulted aboard a bus as it arrived at Runnymede Station.

Video of the incident shows a man with a black gym bag grabbing and hurling the victim off of the bus and onto the sidewalk near the station.

He then is seen striking the elderly man with his gym bag as he lay on the pavement.

Police say the suspect then fled into Runnymede Station.

The elderly man's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1100.