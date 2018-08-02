

The Canadian Press





WHITBY, Ont. -- Police say they're trying to identify a man who allegedly confronted a woman for wearing a hijab.

Durham regional police say a 31-year-old woman was walking to her car in Whitby, Ont., on Tuesday morning when she was approached by a man.

It's alleged he shouted obscenities at her and told her to take off her hijab.

Investigators say the woman returned to her car and drove past the man, warning him she was going to call the police.

The suspect is described as white, about 50 years old, with a short stocky build and brown hair.

Anyone with information, video or pictures related to the incident is asked to contact police.