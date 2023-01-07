Police seek information about a Christmas Eve shooting in Mississauga

An image of the suspect vehicle in connection to the shooting in Mississauga on Dec. 24, 2022. (Peel Regional Police) An image of the suspect vehicle in connection to the shooting in Mississauga on Dec. 24, 2022. (Peel Regional Police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?

Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new U.S. House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position -- or to even keep it.

Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., holds the gavel on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as ceasefire said to falter

Ukraine's president is praising the United States for including tank-killing armoured vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are 'exactly what is needed' for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton