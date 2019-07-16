

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A woman has died in hospital after being struck by a city truck in the city’s Hillcrest Village neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Barkwood Crescent, near Don Mills Road and McNicoll Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a female pedestrian suffering from critical injuries. Police said the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, but she later died.

“The female was walking eastbound on Cliffwood,” said Traffic Services Det. Const. Lester Lalla. “The truck had just picked up garbage … making a left turn, subsequently contact was made somewhere on the left front end of the vehicle.”

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said. Brad Ross, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto, said that officials are cooperating with investigators.

"We look forward to understanding the circumstances that led to this tragedy. The city offers its deepest condolences to the victim’s family."

Police said that they haven’t been able to identify the victim and are asking for the public’s assistance.

Lalla described the victim as an Asian woman who was at least 60 years old. She was wearing a grey shirt, black pants, and glasses. Investigators have also released images of items the victim had in her possession at the time of the collision, including a purse and a keychain.

"We believe she lives in the area," Lalla said.

Cliffwood Road was closed from Barkwood Crescent to Don Mills Road while police investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.