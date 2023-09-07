Police seek group of youths who allegedly attacked jogger in east end and then 'swarmed' cyclist
Police are searching for five male youths who are wanted in connection with a robbery and mischief investigation in east Toronto’s Riverdale area.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) said on Sept. 1, just before 5 a.m., they responded to three separate calls in the Withrow Park area, near Danforth and Carlaw avenues.
Investigators say a group of male youths stopped a jogger on Dingwall Avenue and assaulted him while demanding that he hand over his property.
The males then allegedly continued westbound on Dingwall Avenue before swarming a cyclist at Carlaw and Wroxeter avenues and stealing his bicycle.
Next, the youths made their way eastbound on Bain Avenue from Pape Avenue and entered a UPS delivery truck and “impeded the driver from carrying out his delivery,” TPS said.
The five male youths were last seen heading eastbound on Bain Avenue towards Blake Street.
The first suspect is described as a male with “tanned skin,” five foot tall, and 12 to 15 years old with a light brown afro. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, a black hoodie, black jeans, and grey shoes.
The second suspect is a Black male, five foot six, and 13 to 16 years old. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, black sunglasses, a white tank-top, dark jeans, and black shoes, and carrying a black satchel.
The third is a white male with blonde curly hair and 15 to 16 years old. He was last seen wearing a black Nike T-shirt, black shorts, and black Nike sandals, and riding a black scooter.
The fourth suspect is a Black male, 15 to 16 years old with ear-length black braids. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a white image on the front, dark jeans, and black shoes, and carrying a black satchel.
The final suspect is a white male, 14 to 16 years old. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white "Polo" lettering on the front, grey track pants, and black shoes, and carrying a black satchel.
Anyone with information, especially video surveillance from the area, is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
