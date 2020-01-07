TORONTO -- Toronto police are looking for several young suspects after a string of armed carjackings took place in Forest Hill over the past two weeks.

The three separate incidents happened in the Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West area between Dec. 29 and Jan.5, according to police.

Police said the first incident happened on Dec. 29 at around 5:55 p.m. when two men brandished a firearm and a knife and stole the victim’s vehicle. Police have since recovered the vehicle.

The suspects are described by police as white males, aged 15 to 20 years old. Police said that the suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing, a hat, gloves, and a scarf covering all but their eyes at the time of the incident.

The second incident happened on Jan. 3 at about 6:16 p.m. after two armed suspects attempted to steal a victim’s car but were unsuccessful, police said.

Both suspects are described by police as white males, about 15-years-old, with short brown hair. Police said that the suspects were wearing black jackets and face coverings at the time of the incident. Police also said that they recovered a replica firearm and a knife with a four-inch blade from the scene.

The third incident happened on Jan. 5 at approximately 8 p.m. when police said a suspect armed with a 12-inch kitchen knife approached an unsuspecting victim who was cleaning snow off her car. Police said the suspect was unsuccessful in his attempt to steal the vehicle.

The suspect is described by police as a white male between the ages of 18 and 20, wearing a black jacket with fur on the hood at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or to leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.