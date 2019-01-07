

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for two suspects in connection with the carjacking of a vehicle used by a Good Samaritan who pulled over on the highway to help a group of people who had crashed in Brampton.

James Massey said that he was driving down Highway 410 near Bovaird Drive on Sunday when he witnessed a single-vehicle collision.

“He didn’t make the corner. He rolled it twice into the trees,” Massey told CTV News Toronto.

Massey said that he worked with a volunteer fire department, so he pulled to the side of the highway in order to offer assistance.

“We got everybody out of the car and then as I returned to the car, someone said there was somebody trapped underneath. So, we went back down. We actually lifted the vehicle off the ground,” he said.

It was at that moment when Massey realized that his vehicle was being stolen.

“All I got was the door handle as he pulled away,” he said.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said that two of the five occupants of the crashed vehicle fled the scene of the collision in a stolen black Kia Sorento.

Massey said that the suspects were travelling West on Bovaird Drive in the vehicle.

Police have only described the suspects as being East Indian and in their 30s.

According to OPP, one male victim was taken to the hospital and two other people were arrested in connection with the incident. Police said the vehicle that crashed had been stolen.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.