TORONTO -- Toronto police are searching for a young man who they say made a gun gesture at a TTC driver and vandalized a bus after allegedly refusing to pay his fare last month.

It happened on Sept. 2 at approximately 3:24 a.m. when the TTC operator was driving a bus eastbound on Finch Avenue West near Senlac Road.

The suspect boarded the bus at Carney Road and refused to pay his fare, police said. The man then began yelling at the driver and threatened to assault the operator.

Police said the man exited the bus and kicked the doors, breaking the glass in the process.

“The man made a gun gesture with his hand and pointed at the operator,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday evening.

The suspect is described as 18 to 22 years old, clean shaven with a slim build and brown hair in braids.

He was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, and grey and white shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is being asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.