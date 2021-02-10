TORONTO -- Police are looking for a man who they say cornered an elderly woman in an elevator in North York and then proceeded to assault and rob her.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 a.m. at an unidentified building in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West.

An unknown man approached the 70-year-old woman while inside the building and forced her into an elevator, police said. Once inside, police allege the man assaulted the woman and obtained a quantity of cash from her.

She did not sustain any injuries, according to police.

The suspect is described by police as having an average build. He was wearing a black toque with a white stripe, black long-sleeve shirt with a white t-shirt over top, baggy blue jeans, a black Nike string bag, and black and white running shoes at the time of the alleged incident.

In a news release, police issued an image of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.