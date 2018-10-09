

Police in Toronto have identified a suspect they allege sexually assaulted a woman in a downtown shopping complex back in August.

The woman told police she was walking through College Park, on College and Yonge streets, shortly after midnight on Aug. 8 when she was a sexually assaulted by a man who had been following her.

On Tuesday, police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Mauricio Alvarez, of no fixed address.

Police describe him as approximately five-foot-six and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is believed to have a tattoo of a diamond and a crown on his right forearm and one of Roman numerals on his left forearm.

A series of images taken from surveillance camera video have been released in an effort to locate him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.