Police searching for suspect following three break-ins at temples in Pickering and Ajax

Police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly broke into three places of worship in Durham Region over the weekend and either stole or attempted to steal cash.

The break-ins all occurred over the span of a few hours early Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. that day, officers from Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) responded to reports of a break-and-enter in progress at a religious temple in Pickering, near Bayly Street and Krosno Boulevard.

Police said that a male was seen on security surveillance entering the premises and taking a large quantity of cash from the donation boxes. He fled before police arrived.

Then about 45 minutes later, DRPS was called to another break-and-enter in progress at a religious temple near Brock Road and Dersan Street in Pickering.

In this case, a person who lives at the temple reported that a male had broken through a window and attempted to steal a safe containing donated cash. Police said that the suspect was unsuccessful and fled prior to their arrival.

Investigators said that they reviewed video footage and have determined that the male allegedly involved in both incidents is the same person.

The third break-in occurred at around 2:50 a.m. at a religious temple in Ajax, near Westney Road South and Bayly Street. Police said that it is believed the same male suspect removed a “large quantity” of cash from a donation box.

The suspect is described as five-foot-nine and approximately 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a black “poofy” jacket with a tightly zipped hood, green “camo” cargo pants, and green running shoes. Police say that he was also seen walking with a limp.