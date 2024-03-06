TORONTO
    • Police searching for suspect caught on camera breaking menorah light fixture in The Beaches

    Toronto police are looking for a suspect caught on camera breaking a menorah light fixture in The Beaches earlier this week.

    On Wednesday, police released a video of the incident that occurred in the area of Queen Street East and Glen Manor Drive on March 3.

    The video shows an individual walking on the south side of Queen Street East before stopping in front of a light fixture, which police said was in the shape of a menorah.

    The suspect is seen grabbing the light and appearing to knock it down before walking away.

    Police describe the suspect as a male between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build, short black hair, and black facial hair.

    He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweater, black jeans with a chain on the right side and a white cloth hanging from his back pocket, as well as black running shoes.

    Police say the incident is being investigated as a hate-motivated mischief.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

