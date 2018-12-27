Police searching for suspect after 'targeted attack' in St. Catharines, Ont.
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 11:39AM EST
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- Police are on the hunt for a 44-year-old man after what they call a "targeted attack" on a woman in St. Catharines, Ont.
Niagara regional police were called to a home in the city on Wednesday afternoon, where they found a woman outside her home with life-threatening injuries.
They say she was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital in critical condition.
The suspect has been identified as Marlon Kinsale.
Police allege he was last seen driving a stolen red Mitsubishi Lancer, licence plate CFXT693, on Queenston Street toward Geneva Street in St. Catharines.
They say he's wanted for attempted murder, and he may be armed.