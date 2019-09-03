

AJAX, Ont. - Police say a teen has been arrested and officers are looking for another suspect after a car chase in Ajax, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say the driver of a black BMW failed to stop for officers after an alleged traffic violation just after midnight on Tuesday.

Police say they saw something being thrown out of the BMW during the car chase, and officers later seized what they believe to be cocaine.

They say the driver and the passenger then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot while the car, which was still in drive, hit a fence and then rolled into a forest.

Police say the 18-year-old passenger was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Police are still searching for the driver and investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police.