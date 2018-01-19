

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Durham Region are actively searching for a van containing more than a dozen dogs that was stolen by a reported armed suspect in Whitby.

According to police, a dog walker was driving a white 2008 Chevy Uplander at around 11:30 a.m. near Garden Street and Manning Road when she was ambushed by a man with a knife.

The man ultimately got into her vehicle and drove off with the dogs. Police say approximately 13 to 15 dogs were inside the van when it was stolen.

The van’s license plate number is AR91056.

Police are urging anyone who spots the vehicle to stay away, as the suspect is believed to be armed, and instead call 9-1-1 immediately.

