Advertisement
Police searching for parents of one-year-old boy found by Uber driver in Toronto
Published Thursday, October 29, 2020 8:00AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 29, 2020 8:15AM EDT
Police are searching for the parents of a one-year-old found by an Uber driver in the area of in the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court. (Toronto police)
TORONTO -- Police say they are searching for the parents of a one-year-old child who was found outside by an Uber driver in Toronto early this morning.
The boy, who police say is in good health, was located in the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court at around 3 a.m.
Police say the boy was only wearing a T-shirt when he was found by the driver.
Investigators have released images of the toddler and are trying to track down the boy's parents.
Anyone with information about the child is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300.