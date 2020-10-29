TORONTO -- Police say they are searching for the parents of a one-year-old child who was found outside by an Uber driver in Toronto early this morning.

The boy, who police say is in good health, was located in the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court at around 3 a.m.

Police say the boy was only wearing a T-shirt when he was found by the driver.

Investigators have released images of the toddler and are trying to track down the boy's parents.

Anyone with information about the child is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300.