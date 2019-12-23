TORONTO -- Police are asking for the public’s help after a young girl went missing Monday afternoon in North York.

Lucia Li, 12, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East, according to police.

Li is described as standing five-foot-three, weighing 100 pounds, with long black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a purple winter jacket and black pants.

In news release issued Monday, police said they are concerned for Li’s safety, particularly due to the cold weather and her young age.

Speaking to CP24, Duty Insp. Stacey Davis said that a command centre has been set up at Crestview Public School.

Davis said that Li was spotted by her father behind the school at around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police directly at 416-808-3300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.