TORONTO -- Toronto police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in North York earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Nov. 4 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West while the victim was waiting for a bus.

Police said the girl was approached by an unknown man who then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described by police as Hispanic, in his early 20s, standing five-foot-11 with a medium build.

He has curly black hair that was shorter on the sides and was wearing a black bomber-style jacket, black track pants, black Nike Air Max 97’s and a black face mask at the time of the incident.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.