

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Peel police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a Mississauga residence and exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Forest Glen Park at approximately 3:45 a.m. after the female victim discovered the suspect in her bedroom.

According to investigators, the victim screamed and the suspect fled in an “unknown direction of travel”.

Police said that the victim was not physically harmed.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing five-foot-ten to six-feet, wearing a red t-shirt and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is being asked to contact police directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Peel Regional Police are asking residents to be vigilant by locking their doors and windows, and to report any suspicious activity to police.