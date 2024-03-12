Police searching for man who allegedly almost hit cop while fleeing traffic stop in Toronto

Toronto police are looking to identify a man who allegedly almost hit an officer while fleeing a traffic stop in a rental vehicle.

The incident happened on Nov. 3, 2023 at about 8:40 a.m. in the downtown core on King Street West at University Avenue.

Police allege that an officer approached a vehicle to conduct an investigation for a Highway Traffic Act offence when its driver fled in a dangerous manner, nearly hitting them and turning in front of other vehicles to get away.

The driver is wanted for dangerous driving.

Investigators have since determined that the car involved in the incident was a rental and said that they’re not search for that vehicle.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.