

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are looking to the public for help in identifying a man they believe to be involved an alleged aggravated assault.

The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 12 at around 4 a.m. near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West.

Police say a 28-year-old man was approached by the unknown man and the two exchanged words. That is when the unknown man assaulted the 28-year-old man, before crossing the street and physically assaulted another man, according to police.

The suspect then fled southbound on Spadina Avenue and then eastbound on Queen Street West, police said.

The first male victim sustained serious injuries and was later transported to hospital.

Police describe the suspect as white, five-foot-10 with a medium build and short brown hair. He was wearing light grey jogging pants, a black jacket with a white logo and a baseball hat at the time of the incident.

Police have released surveillance photos of the man in hopes someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-5200 or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.