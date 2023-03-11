Police searching for male suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Scarborough

Police are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted in Toronto’s east end early Friday morning.

The incident happened at about 4 a.m. in southwest Scarborough’s Oakridge area, near Danforth and Robinson avenues, just west of Danforth Road.

Investigators said a woman walking in the area encountered a man who is unknown to her. That individual then allegedly sexually assaulted her, they said.

Toronto police said they believe that the suspect was armed with a gun.

He is described as brown and roughly six feet tall with a slim build and a black beard. The suspect was last seen wearing a black "Moose Knuckle" jacket with fur on the hood, a black medical mask, grey jogging pants, and white running shoes, possibly "Nike Air Force 1."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.