

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are actively searching for a six-year-old girl who went missing from her Scarborough home early this morning.

Jasmine Williamson was in the care of a guardian when she went missing from her home on Gilder Drive, in the area of Eglinton and Midland avenues, at around 1 a.m.

“She is not prepared for the weather. She does not have a coat. I don’t believe she has any shoes on and she’s been missing since sometime early this morning,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 via phone. “We have a lot of officers that have flooded the area and are searching for her now.”

Hopkinson said officers have not been able to determine whether the girl left the building and are focusing their search efforts on the building. A command post has been set up in the building's lobby.

“It may seem like it is just a building and you just need a couple officers but it is sometimes difficult to get into certain areas of the building,” he said. “We have to find a caretaker to open up different rooms and get us into places that maybe a six-year-old would find interesting. There will be garages, there will be cars, there is a fair amount of ground to cover.”

He said investigators have no reason to believe that the girl has been abducted and therefore have not issued an Amber Alert.

“For an Amber Alert to be issued, we have to have information that she’s been abducted and is in imminent danger. We don’t have that information yet, we’re still working on all that has happened throughout the night,” Hopkinson said. “Our officers are on scene, there are some that are investigating and the rest of them are searching for this little girl in the neighbourhood.”

They describe the girl as being about four-foot-six and 65 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey pants and white or green coloured pajamas.

Hopkinson said the girl’s caregivers or parents are “actively involved” in the search. Though officers are centered on the Gilder Drive building, he said they still have a “fair amount of ground to cover” both inside and in the surrounding neighbourhood.

“Kids wandering off at the age of six is fairly rare,” Hopkinson said. “We are concerned. We hope this turns out well but we have all our officers from 41 division concentrated in that area.”

Anyone who spots Williamson or has information about her whereabouts is being asked to call Toronto police immediately at 416-808-4100.